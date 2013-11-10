Preview: Timberwolves at Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves take another stab at ending a long losing streak against the Los Angeles Lakers when the teams square off Sunday. The visiting Timberwolves have lost 22 consecutive games against the Lakers and own a streak of 13 straight losses at the Staples Center as they seek an end to their longstanding struggles. Minnesota’s last victory against Los Angeles was a 117-107 double-overtime win on March 6, 2007.

The Lakers are off to a slow start without Kobe Bryant and fell below .500 by losing to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Los Angeles has lost four of six games since opening the season with an impressive victory over the Clippers. Kevin Love had 32 points and 15 rebounds as the Timberwolves defeated Dallas on Friday to halt a two-game skid. Minnesota will face the Clippers on Monday before leaving Southern California.

TV: 9:30 ET, FSN North (Minnesota), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (4-2): Love is off to a superb start – he’s averaging 27.2 points, 14.7 rebounds and five assists – and is really meshing well with newcomer Kevin Martin. The veteran guard also had 32 points against Dallas, including 23 in the second half. “He’s a guy that plays great in the fourth quarter and down the stretch,” Love said of Martin after the victory. “He’s a shot-taker and a shot-maker for us. And I know he’s going to be doing that all season. Martin is averaging 23.3 points and is 17-for-30 from 3-point range.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (3-4): Pau Gasol hasn’t stepped up in Bryant’s absence and is shooting just 35.2 percent while averaging 12 points. He has just 11 points on 4-of-22 shooting over Los Angeles’ last two games. “I’ve got to be sharper. I’ve just got to play a little smarter,” Gasol said after the New Orleans loss. “I might not have all the speed and explosiveness that I used to have years ago, but I still have to use my experience and my fundamentals to be able to be effective every single night regardless of who we’re playing.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Love is the first player with three 30-point, 15-rebound games in the first six games of a season since Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon in 1988-89.

2. Lakers PG Steve Nash will be back in the lineup after being rested against the Pelicans in the second game of a back-to-back.

3. Minnesota F Derrick Williams (back) could miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 108, Lakers 101