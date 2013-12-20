Preview: Timberwolves at Lakers

Just when it seemed like Kobe Bryant was getting his legs back under him, another injury will keep the star out for at least six weeks. The Los Angeles Lakers will be without Bryant when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Bryant played in six games since returning from Achilles surgery and matched his season high with 21 points in the finale of a four-game road trip on Tuesday but suffered a fractured left knee in the contest.

Bryant, who is expected to miss six weeks, had been taking on point guard duties due to injuries to Steve Nash (back), Jordan Farmar (hamstring) and Steve Blake (elbow), and the Lakers are expected to turn to reserve forward Xavier Henry in the starting backcourt alongside Jodie Meeks. “You hate it for Kobe,” Los Angeles coach Mike D’Antoni said. “He worked so hard to get back. But he’ll be back.” The Timberwolves took down the Portland Trail Blazers 120-109 on Wednesday but are 3-8 in their last 11 road games.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN North (Minnesota), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (13-13): Minnesota had lost 22 straight to the Lakers before going into Los Angeles and coming out with a 113-90 victory on Nov. 10, behind 27 points from Kevin Martin, 25 from Kevin Love and a triple-double from Ricky Rubio. The Timberwolves battled through a rough patch and have won four of their last six to pull back to .500, including the impressive win over Portland on Wednesday. Love came up an assist shy of a triple-double against Portland and is averaging 30 points, 13.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists in the last six contests.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (12-13): Los Angeles went 2-4 with Bryant but seemed to be coming around with wins in two of the last three prior to the injury. Bryant suffered the knee fracture in the third quarter on Tuesday but played in the fourth, believing it was a hyperextension before an MRI exam on Thursday revealed the fracture. “He’ll be back in six weeks,” D’Antoni said, “and we’ll deal with it and weather the storm until he gets back.” Bryant had been averaging 13.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 turnovers in the six games.

1. The Lakers also announced that Nash is expected to miss another four weeks.

2. Martin (knee) returned from a one-game absence and scored 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting after going 5-for-24 in three games before the injury.

3. Los Angeles C Pau Gasol is reportedly off the trading block and is putting up 17 points on 56.7 percent shooting in the last five contests.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 109, Lakers 102