Preview: Timberwolves at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers set several franchise records for futility last season and are at it again in 2015-16. The Lakers will try to avoid a franchise-record 11-game losing streak when they host another struggling Western Conference team in the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Los Angeles’ record-tying 10th consecutive setback matched their lowest-scoring effort of that stretch with a 101-82 home loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers have only been within single digits at the end of one of the last 10 games – a 92-90 loss to the Dallas Mavericks – and may be looking at their best chance to keep that slide from getting further out of control with seven of the next eight games on the road after the Timberwolves leave town. Minnesota has lost four in a row but was in the game down the stretch in most of those contests. The Timberwolves went into the fourth quarter with the lead on Sunday before falling behind by 12 points and having a late comeback fall short in a 93-90 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN North (Minnesota), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (14-35): Reigning Rookie of the Year Andrew Wiggins is locked in a shooting slump and is 5-of-29 from the field in the last two games. “I couldn’t make my mid-range shots and everything like that, even layups around the rim that are easy to make,” Wiggins told reporters after going 3-of-18 from the floor on Sunday. “So I just tried to rebound and make the team better.” Wiggins grabbed nine rebounds in the loss after failing to grab a board in 36 minutes at Utah on Friday.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (9-41): Los Angeles was booed by the home fans during Sunday’s loss to the Hornets and can break a tie with 1993-94 squad for the longest slide in franchise history with a loss on Tuesday. “I think we’ve got a lot of guys in there right now with a lack of confidence,” Lakers coach Byron Scott told reporters. “Somehow we’ve got to try to rally together and get that back.” Kobe Bryant (shoulder) was one of the few bright spots with 23 points in as many minutes on Sunday after sitting out the previous game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Lakers F Larry Nance Jr. (knee) sat out Sunday and is day-to-day.

2. Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns has recorded four straight double-doubles.

3. Minnesota took each of the first two meetings this season by a total of two points.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 96, Lakers 93