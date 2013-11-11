Wolves beat Lakers for first time in 23 tries

LOS ANGELES -- The last time Minnesota beat the Los Angeles Lakers, Kevin Garnett was in a Timberwolves uniform. On Sunday, two different Kevins made quick work of the Lakers and ended a long drought.

After losing 22 consecutive head-to-head matchups, the Timberwolves finally solved the puzzle known as the Lakers. With guard Kevin Martin and forward Kevin Love leading the way, the Timberwolves ended the longest skid in the NBA by an opposing club, rolling to a 113-90 victory over the Lakers at Staples Center before a sellout crowd of 18,997.

Point guard Ricky Rubio, who had a triple-double, acknowledged that the Timberwolves were well aware of the skid.

“This was a good game for us to win,” he said.

Minnesota’s last win over the Lakers was a 117-107, double-overtime decision in March 2007. The Timberwolves had little trouble hammering the Lakers on Sunday, though, bolting to a 28-point lead in the first quarter and coasting the rest of the way.

“We broke some streak,” Timberwolves coach Rick Adelman deadpanned after the game after pleading ignorance to it beforehand. “We were on fire. We were very active and plus we just shot the heck out of it. I don’t think (the Lakers) knew what hit them.”

Martin scored 27 points and Love finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds to spark the Timberwolves (5-2). Rubio had 12 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds and five steals. Forward Corey Brewer added 17 points, and center Nikola Pekovic had 14 points and 10 boards.

Minnesota also held a big advantage in points in the paint, outscoring Los Angeles 50-32.

Guard Steve Blake led the Lakers (3-5) with 19 points and eight assists. Guard Jodie Meeks added 16 off the bench, while forward Pau Gasol had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Timberwolves bolted past the Lakers in the opening quarter behind Martin and Love. The two combined for 34 points -- Love led the way with 18 -- as Minnesota led 47-23 after the first. The 47 points were a club record.

After guard Steve Nash hit a jumper to pull the Lakers to within 12-10 at 7:28 of the first, the Timberwolves went on a 32-6 spurt for a 44-16 advantage.

The Lakers never recovered.

“There just wasn’t enough intensity into the defense, and we paid for it,” Lakers coach Mike D‘Antoni said. “After (the first quarter), it kind of settled out, but they were up 20 at that point. We got it down to 14 to start the fourth, but then it fell off again.”

The Timberwolves hit 76.2 percent (16 of 21) from the field in the first, converting seven of nine 3-point attempts. The Lakers managed just 36.4 percent shooting (eight of 22) in the quarter. On the night, Minnesota shot 48.9 percent, while Los Angeles made 38 percent.

“We know we have to get off to good starts,” said Brewer, who had four of Minnesota’s 14 steals. “Kevin (Love) was making 3s and ‘K-Mart’ was making 3s, so we were running and making easy stuff. If we can get off to starts like that, we’re going to be tough to beat.”

Although the Timberwolves cooled in the second quarter, shooting just 34.6 percent, they still managed a 67-48 lead at the half.

They led by as much as 29 midway through the third quarter before the Lakers made a run and cut the margin to 90-76 heading into the fourth.

A 14-4 run to open the fourth allowed Minnesota to push the margin to 104-80 and eventually hand the Lakers their second consecutive defeat.

Los Angeles also could be without Nash, who left the game in the first half with an ailing back and did not return for the second half. Nash will be re-evaluated Monday.

“I‘m concerned. He was struggling physically tonight. You could see it on his face,” D‘Antoni said.

NOTES: Minnesota coach Rick Adelman praised the early-season work of SG Kevin Martin. “He’s helped us a lot. He’s shooting the ball very well from the outside,” Adelman said. Martin is averaging 23.9 points, and he is 20-for-35 on 3-point attempts. Overall, Martin was shooting 46.7 percent from the field. ... Lakers PG Steve Nash passed Shaquille O‘Neal for 27th place for career games played (1,207). ... Los Angeles PF Chris Kaman started for the third consecutive game after coming off the bench in the opening five contests. He had eight points and five rebounds in 19 minutes. The 7-footer gives the Lakers a larger presence inside instead of 6-9 PF Shawne Williams, who initially started. Kaman also was the Lakers’ most consistent shooter, notching 59.3 percent from the floor (32 of 54), which ranked seventh in the league entering Sunday’s action.