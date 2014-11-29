Young’s free throw the difference as T-Wolves top Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- Zach LaVine grew up a Los Angeles Lakers fan. On Friday night, LaVine contributed to their undoing.

Forward Thaddeus Young’s free throw with 2.8 seconds remaining lifted the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 120-119 victory over the Lakers on Friday night at Staples Center.

LaVine, the rookie guard who played his first game in L.A. for Minnesota since bolting UCLA after one season, scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Timberwolves (4-10), who snapped a three-game skid. LaVine hit 11 of his 14 shots from the floor.

“The second quarter I hit a couple of pull-ups; they just felt good,” said LaVine, who scored 18 of his points in the second period. “That was one of the most intense game I’ve been involved in. I was playing against my childhood idol out there, too. I‘m really, really surprised he missed that shot.”

Kobe Bryant’s jumper from behind the 3-point arc near the top of the key missed at the buzzer, dropping the Lakers (3-13) to their fourth straight loss. Bryant finished with 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting with five assists and five rebounds, but he misfired on some key sequences with the game on the line.

But that wasn’t what cost the Lakers, according to coach Byron Scott. A lack of focus led to them stumbling again.

“Sooner or later, you’re going to get tired of getting the crap beat out of you,” Scott said. “You start to man up and do things you’re supposed to do. It’s as simple as that. You can’t play hard-nosed basketball one night and look at the opponent the next night and say ‘Oh, we have an easy one.’ It doesn’t work that way in this sport.”

Scott wasn’t done.

“Have you ever been to the zoo?” he asked. “Do you ever go see the gorillas, the elephants, the lions and monkeys, and they’re looking right back at you? That’s what Minnesota was doing. They were looking right back at us. There’s nobody in this (expletive) league we should be looking at and thinking ‘That will be an easy win.’ Period.”

Lakers forward Wesley Johnson had 19 points for the Los Angeles, forward Nick Young scored 13 of his 16 points in the final period and point guard Jeremy Lin finished with 18 points and a season-high 11 assists, but sat out the final 3:45.

Guard Mo Williams had a season-high 25 points with 11 assists, while Young added 22 points for Minnesota, which ended a five-game losing streak on the road.

“It’s been a tough week for me,” said Williams, who missed Wednesday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and was a game-time decision against the Lakers because of a case of conjunctivitis in his left eye. “Before the game, I didn’t know what to expect, but I was ready to play.”

Nick Young’s reverse dunk gave the Lakers a 115-107 lead with 5:03 remaining, but they coughed it up down the stretch.

Williams’ 3-pointer with 3:02 left tied the score at 115. After the two teams exchanged baskets, Bryant missed two free throws with 1:15 left that would have given the Lakers a lead.

“You know we are supposed to take care of games like tonight, especially when they are not playing (three starters),” said Young, who hit six of 12 field goals. “On our home court against a bunch of rookies. Somehow, they got us playing sporadic in the last three minutes. We just looked terrible.”

Thaddeus Young’s bucket inside gave Minnesota a 119-117 lead before Bryant’s jumper over rookie forward Andrew Wiggins tied the score with 5.6 seconds remaining. Young made one of two foul shots for the game-winner after being fouled by Nick Young as he drove to the basket.

NOTES: Minnesota coach Flip Saunders said rookie F Andrew Wiggins can only benefit from defending the league’s top players. Wiggins already has faced Houston Rockets G James Harden and New York Knicks F Carmelo Anthony. Lakers G/F Kobe Bryant was his latest challenge. “Hopefully, it will help facilitate his progress as a defensive-type player,” Saunders said of Wiggins, who finished with three points, managing just one for six from the floor, against Los Angeles. “It’ll be a good matchup for him to kind of gauge where he’s at, too.” ... Los Angeles allowed a league-worst 110.8 points per game entering the game. Minnesota ranked just ahead of the Lakers at 109.7. ... The Timberwolves resume their three-game road swing Sunday at the Portland Trail Blazers. ... The Lakers begin a four-game stretch against Eastern Conference clubs, starting Sunday when they host the Toronto Raptors.