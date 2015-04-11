Lakers top Timberwolves in battle of basement dwellers

LOS ANGELES -- A fountain of youth flowed Friday night between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. But a steady stream of young Lakers dictated the outcome.

Forward Ryan Kelly scored 21 points and rookie guard Jabari Brown added 20, leading the Lakers to a 106-98 victory over the Timberwolves in a matchup of two of the NBA’s worst clubs on Friday night at Staples Center.

For Kelly, who also had seven assists, one shy of his career best, it was only his second outing of 20 points or more this season. Kelly, a second-year player out of Duke, hit seven of 12 shots from the floor, including five of six from behind the 3-point arc.

“It all started with me going to the rim and throwing it down,” Kelly said of his dunk, which were the first points scored in the game. “From there, the guys found me.”

Rookie center Tarik Black scored a career-high 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. First-year point guard Jordan Clarkson also scored 18, dished out nine assists and made four steals for Los Angeles (21-58), which ended a five-game losing streak. All five Los Angeles starters reached double figures in scoring.

Related Coverage Preview: Timberwolves at Lakers

“We were just moving the ball and getting into the paint,” said Clarkson, who helped the Lakers record a season-high 35 assists on 41 baskets. “We were playing (well) with each other today, moving the ball and getting open shots. It felt good.”

Forward Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out six assists to pace the Timberwolves (16-63), who dropped their ninth in a row. Guard Zach LaVine, who played college ball at nearby UCLA, scored 18 points.

“We have a tendency to come out, at the beginning of the game or at the beginning of the second half, playing softer,” said Wiggins, who scored 17 of his points in the second half, regarding Minnesota’s run down the stretch, when it closed a double-digit deficit to six points before fading.

“We just got up into them and played aggressively, and put hands on them. We played competitively and competed.”

Six rookies started. Wiggins, LaVine and forward Adreian Payne, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, were in the starting lineup for Minnesota, while Brown, Black and Clarkson got the nod for Los Angeles.

The Lakers got the upper hand.

“We had a bad start, which we have had here recently,” Minnesota coach Flip Saunders said.

The Lakers, who led by as much as 14 points in the first half, held a 30-21 advantage after one quarter and took a 52-47 lead at the break. They outshot Minnesota 55.3 percent to 43.2 percent from the floor and made four of 10 from 3-point range to only one of five for the Timberwolves in the first half. Overall, the Lakers converted 49.4 percent of their shots to 43.2 percent for the Timberwolves. They also hit nine of 23 3-pointers to only 3 of 15 for Minnesota.

Los Angeles opened the third on a 20-7 run after a dunk by Clarkson for a 72-54 cushion with 6:30 remaining. However, Minnesota rallied, slicing the deficit to 80-71 heading into the final period.

The Lakers, though, got the lead back to double figures with an 8-2 surge to kick off the fourth quarter for an 88-73 advantage after Clarkson connected with Brown on a behind-the-back pass and a layup with 9:46 left. Minnesota cut the gap to eight on two foul shots by Wiggins, but buckets by forward Wesley Johnson and Black increased the margin to 99-87 with 3:34 remaining.

A putback dunk by Payne pulled Minnesota within 99-93 with 1:34 left, but Black countered with a slam to put the lead back to eight 12 seconds later. The Timberwolves got no closer than six from that point on.

Ball movement was huge, Lakers coach Byron Scott said.

“I like what I saw,” Scott said. “We’ve been trying to preach that all season long. When you don’t have a dominant player, you have to move the ball.”

NOTES: Lakers coach Byron Scott believes the NBA should consider revamping its lottery system. Scott, though, didn’t offer any alternatives. ... Lakers G Jeremy Lin missed his second straight game with a sore left knee. ... Timberwolves F Kevin Garnett sat out with an unknown illness. ... The Timberwolves visit the Golden State Warriors on Saturday before closing their season at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. ... The Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday before capping the season at Sacramento on Monday and then at home against the Kings on Wednesday.