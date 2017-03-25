Lakers defeat Timberwolves in OT to end skid

LOS ANGELES -- Shaquille O'Neal was the center of attention before the Los Angeles Lakers ended a six-game slide on Friday night. Afterward, Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns was the focus after a spat late in the game with Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau.

Jordan Clarkson scored a career-high 35 points, helping the Lakers earn a 130-119 overtime victory over the Timberwolves at Staples Center.

Clarkson converted a career-best eight 3-pointers, missing just two attempts, and made 13 of 20 shots from the floor. Julius Randle had 23 points and 12 rebounds, D'Angelo Russell added 15 points and six assists and Larry Nance Jr. chipped in 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists as seven Lakers reached double figures.

With O'Neal sitting courtside after having his statue unveiled at Staples before the game, the Lakers streamed some of the feel-good vibes generated by the Hall of Famer into a rare win.

"I think there was better energy in the building because of Shaq and what happened today," Lakers coach Luke Walton said. "We didn't get to channel that until the second half and mainly when that second unit came on the floor and started defending. Once we started doing that, the building became electric."

Andrew Wiggins scored 36 points to lead the Timberwolves (28-43), who lost their fifth in a row, before fouling out with 1:16 left in the extra session. Towns had 25 points and 13 rebounds before sitting out the final 1:23 of overtime after he and Thibodeau had a heated exchange during a timeout. Thibodeau immediately benched Towns.

"I just didn't like his defense," Thibodeau said.

Towns said Thibodeau never gave him a reason for the benching, but it was clear the Timberwolves' leading scorer wasn't pleased. However, he took the high road.

"Like I said, you move on and we've got a game tomorrow in Portland. You just move on," said Towns, who converted 11 of 19 shots from the field and had four assists.

Ricky Rubio had 19 points and 15 assists, and Gorgui Deng had 14 points.

The Timberwolves lost despite shooting 52.3 percent from the field to 48.4 percent for the Lakers. Minnesota also managed 14 turnovers (resulting in 16 points) to 20 miscues (21 points) for Los Angeles.

However, with Clarkson leading the way, the Lakers connected on 14 of 23 3-pointers (60.9 percent) compared with 7 of 21 (33.3 percent) for the Timberwolves.

"We turned up the intensity (in the second half) because we gave up a lot of points in the first half," said Clarkson, who logged 47:14. "It's good we got the win."

Clarkson's 3-pointer with 3:31 remaining in overtime lifted Los Angeles to a 114-109 lead. A free throw by David Nwaba and a layup by Clarkson with 2:48 left pushed the margin to eight.

The Lakers increased their lead to 121-112 after a Randle jam. The Timberwolves never got any closer than six the rest of the way.

The Lakers trailed 108-100 after two foul shots by Rubio with 2:25 left in regulation. A four-point play by Clarkson pulled the Lakers, who trailed by as many as 15, within 108-107 with 1:42 remaining before Randle's bucket boosted Los Angeles to a 109-108 edge 42 seconds later.

Wiggins hit one of two free throws with 45 seconds remaining to tie the score, but neither team scored again in regulation. Deng air-balled a corner shot just before the horn, forcing overtime.

In the extra period, Minnesota was outscored 21-10. However, Thibodeau said he believed his club lost before then.

"We got the 13-point lead and then we got loose," Thibodeau said. "We had an offensive (goaltending), we had some hero shots, we had some poor decisions on the type of passes we were making.

"So when you get up 13 like that and you're on the road, you have to play tough with the lead. You can't get loose and you have to have discipline. If you don't have discipline, that's what happens."

NOTES: Several Lakers greats attended the statue unveiling ceremony for Shaquille O'Neal. O'Neal, an analyst for the NBA on TNT, played eight seasons with the Lakers, guiding them to three straight titles in 2000 through 2002. Among the sports personalities in attendance: Kobe Bryant; Lakers president Jeanie Buss; Jerry West; Phil Jackson; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; Elgin Baylor; James Worthy; Alonzo Mourning; Robert Horry; Derek Fisher; and Lakers coach Luke Walton, who played a season with O'Neal as rookie during the 2003-04 campaign. ... The Timberwolves visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. The Lakers host the Trail Blazers on Sunday.