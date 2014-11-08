Rookies Gordon, Payton lead Magic past Timberwolves

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The rookies looked all grown up Friday night in Orlando -- at least the ones in Magic uniforms.

Magic rookies Aaron Gordon and Elfrid Payton combined for 32 points, including 10 in overtime, to lead the Magic to a 112-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Guard Evan Fournier scored 20 points and forward Tobias Harris had 17 points and 16 rebounds, respectively, to provide some veteran leadership for the Magic, who won their second consecutive game.

It was the rookies, though, who stole the show.

Gordon, the No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft, had 17 points and six rebounds in just 22 minutes as a reserve forward. He had six points in overtime, including the key 3-pointer that provided a 106-99 lead.

Payton, the No. 10 pick in the draft and starting point guard, had 15 points and five assists, hitting back-to-back baskets that crushed the Wolves hopes in overtime.

Both provided the defensive energy that pushed the game into overtime and never gave the Wolves much room to breathe in the extra period.

“I don’t feel like a rookie. I don’t think of myself as rookie out there. Coach just counts on us to make big plays,” Payton said. “I don’t think anyone cares how many years you have.”

Minnesota’s heralded rookie Andrew Wiggins, the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, looked more pedestrian Friday, settling for six points and three rebounds in 25 minutes as a starter. He played only 37 seconds of overtime.

“My number was called, and I was ready to go,” Gordon said. “That’s why they drafted me. They know what I can do. I‘m just out there trying to help my team win games. I don’t even think about my age or how many years I have. That would be a crutch I don’t want.”

Gordon is the youngest player in the NBA this season, turning 19 in September.

“Those two kind of sparked us a little bit tonight,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. “We want to win. We want to win now. Both have been extremely open to the idea of working on their games. You can see the progress already.”

Veteran guard Kevin Martin had 21 points, his third straight game with at least 20 points, to lead the Timberwolves. Center Nikola Pekovic had 16 points and seven rebounds, and reserve guard Corey Brewer contributed 16 points. Martin had just two points in overtime.

“We went into overtime and just ran out of juice,” said Minnesota coach Flip Saunders. “It was unfortunate. We tried to ride our vets down the stretch and we probably should have played some of our energy guys.”

Martin missed a potential game-winning shot at the end of regulation after the Timberwolves took possession with 11.9 seconds remaining. Magic center Nikola Vucevic had tied the score at 94 with two free throws.

Timberwolves guard Mo Williams, who replaced starter Ricky Rubio, had hit two free throws with 2:02 remaining in regulation for the 94-92 lead.

Rubio left in the second quarter with a sprained left ankle and never returned. He had four points and six assists in 13 minutes. Williams finished with four points and seven assists in 31 minutes, but made only 1 of 7 shots from the field.

The game was tight throughout the fourth quarter. It was tied at 81, 85, 87, 89 and again at 92. Pekovic had bulled his way to a 3-point play for the 90-89 lead.

Payton had nine points in the third quarter when he pushed Orlando into a brief lead. The quarter ended with two free throws from Brewer and a 77-74 Minnesota advantage.

The Timberwolves led 52-47 at intermission, capitalizing on 13 Magic turnovers that turned into 13 points. The Wolves also shot 53.5 percent from the field (23 of 43) in the first half when reserve center Gorgui Dieng had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Wolves led 27-26 after the first quarter when Thaddeus Young and Martin each hit a 3-pointer in the closing minute. The Magic got 11 points in the first quarter from Fournier, but he failed to score in the second quarter.

Rubio was hurt when he stepped on the foot of Orlando’s Willie Green on a drive to the basket. Rubio was helped off the court with the Timberwolves leading by six.

NOTES: Magic F Kyle O‘Quinn missed his fifth consecutive game after spraining his right ankle in the opener. ... Magic C Nikola Vucevic has plenty of admiration for Timberwolves C Nikola Pekovic, and it’s more than just both being from Montenegro. “I think he could be the strongest guy in the league,” Vucevic said Friday after the morning workout. ... Minnesota G Kevin Martin was warned Thursday by the NBA about his flopping in Wednesday’s victory and was told he would be fined $5,000 the next time it happens. ... The Timberwolves came into the game shooting 41.2 percent from 3-point range, which was a considerable improvement from last season’s 34.1 percent. ... In the first five games, Magic opponents shot 155 free throws compared with 95 for Orlando.