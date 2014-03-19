Preview: Timberwolves at Mavericks

With a two-week stretch at home, the Dallas Mavericks hope to solidify their playoff status and make a move up the Western Conference standings. They can also deal a blow to one of their top challengers when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Dallas has won three straight and five of its last six to move a season-high 14 games over .500, and the Mavericks remain seventh in the West, while Minnesota is 5 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis.

The Mavericks began an eight-game homestand — the longest in franchise history — with a 94-89 win over Boston on Monday and hope to improve upon their 22-10 home record and their playoff seed. “We have a veteran group, so this can really push us where we want to be,” Dallas guard Devin Harris told reporters. “I think the guys know what’s at stake.” The Mavericks have won 22 of the last 29 regular-season meetings, but Minnesota has won three of the past four in Dallas.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (33-32): While falling short of the playoffs would be a disappointment for the Timberwolves, they’ve already matched their highest win total since 2004-05.That might be as good as it gets if center Nikola Pekovic is out much longer with a recurring ankle injury, though rookie Gorgui Dieng stepped up with career highs in points (12), rebounds (11) and blocks (five) in his first start in a 104-102 win over Sacramento. Dieng’s defensive ability and Kevin Love’s scoring and rebounding prowess — he leads the league with 54 double-doubles — provide a nice combination inside.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (41-27): Dallas has done it with balanced scoring of late, but Dirk Nowitzki (21.4 points, six rebounds) and Monta Ellis (18.7 points, 5.8 assists) remain the keys to the Mavericks’ success. Ellis has played through illness the past two games and said he had trouble breathing against the Celtics, but he still managed 17 points. The biggest difference of late has been the bench led by Harris and Vince Carter, as the reserves have averaged 40.9 points since Jan. 18.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Timberwolves have won two of three meetings this season and are trying to beat Dallas three times for the first time since the 1996-97 campaign.

2. The Mavericks have held two straight opponents under 40 percent shooting and are 9-0 this season when doing so.

3. Minnesota SG Kevin Martin has made 45 of his last 48 free throws.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 105, Timberwolves 101