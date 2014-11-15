Preview: Timberwolves at Mavericks

The Minnesota Timberwolves don’t get a chance to lick their wounds following a historic beating, as they face another Western Conference playoff contender Saturday. A night after suffering a 139-91 pounding at New Orleans, the Timberwolves travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks, who have won two straight. The Mavericks were on the other end of a rout Thursday, pummeling Philadelphia 123-70. Both teams set franchise records in their last games — Dallas’ 53-point victory was its largest ever, and Minnesota’s 48-point defeat is unmatched in club history. “I am at a loss for words,” Minnesota guard Kevin Martin told reporters. “Being a competitor, you don’t wish nights like this on anyone. We just have to stick together, get through this storm.” Minnesota won three of four meetings last season and has won in its last two trips to Dallas, including a 123-122 overtime win in its last visit March 19.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (2-6): Things seemingly couldn’t get worse for Minnesota, which saw New Orleans shoot 66.7 percent from the floor and go 15-for-20 from 3-point range while losing its fourth straight game. The Timberwolves already are young, and now they’re shorthanded with point guard Ricky Rubio nursing a sore ankle and power forward Thaddeus Young away from the team following his mother’s death. A pair of rookies — Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine — joined veteran Corey Brewer as the only players who scored in double digits Friday, and that won’t suffice against a high-scoring Dallas team.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (6-3): Dallas has been one of the most impressive offensive teams in the league, leading the NBA in scoring (107.1) and ranking second in field goal percentage (48.2). Dirk Nowitzki (20.9 points, 5.7 rebounds) is still the go-to guy at the offensive end, but he has a strong supporting cast in Monta Ellis (17.1 points) and Chandler Parsons (14.2 points). Big man Tyson Chandler has solidified the Mavericks’ post defense and is also effective on the offensive glass with 3.6 of his 9.8 rebounds per game coming at that end of the floor.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. All four meetings last season were decided by eight points or fewer.

2. The Mavericks have had at least five players score in double figures in seven of their nine games.

3. The Timberwolves have not shot 45 percent or better from the field in any of their last six games.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 112, Timberwolves 93