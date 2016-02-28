Preview: Timberwolves at Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks continue a home-heavy portion of the schedule when they welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to town on Sunday night. The Mavericks rallied from 23 points down to top Denver in overtime 122-116 on Friday to improve to 2-1 on their current six-game homestand.

Including the homestand, Dallas plays nine out of 10 games at American Airlines Center before it finishes the season with 10 of 16 contests on the road, making this stretch a critical one for a team clinging to a playoff spot in the Western Conference. “Every game going forward is gonna be the biggest game of the year,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told reporters of his squad, which entered Saturday in sixth place in the West but just two games up on the ninth-place team. The Timberwolves got a pair of free throws from Andrew Wiggins with three seconds left to grab a 112-110 win at New Orleans on Saturday. It was the fifth win in nine games for Minnesota, a relatively solid stretch for a team that is two losses away from clinching its 11th straight losing season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (19-40): Karl-Anthony Towns registered 30 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday’s win while Zach LaVine finished with 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting. LaVine has been mixed into the starting lineup a bit more and continues to respond to that role, as he is now averaging 19.7 points while shooting 48 percent from 3-point distance in 10 starts. Wiggins has topped the 20-point mark in five of his last six games and has hit exactly 10 free throws in three of those affairs.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (31-28): Dallas was on its way to its seventh loss in nine games before it stormed back to overtake the Nuggets, and Carlisle’s decision to go with a small lineup - a setup he may employ going forward - was the catalyst. Raymond Felton essentially replaced center Zaza Pachulia and shined down the stretch, finishing with 16 points, six assists and a plus-30 rating. “Game to game, there’s obviously going to be some teams that it’s tough to match up against, but it’s something that we can definitely look to and we’ve had some success doing it,” forward Chandler Parsons - who spent much of the second half and overtime playing power forward and finished with 27 points - told the media of the small lineup.

1. Mavericks PF Dirk Nowitzki scored 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a victory over the Timberwolves on Jan. 10.

2. Towns owns 12 double-doubles in the span of 14 games.

3. Dallas has won five straight meetings overall and three in a row at home.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 113, Timberwolves 105