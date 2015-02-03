(Updated: INSERTS Dallas won season series 3-0 in Para 4)

Mavericks 100, Timberwolves 94: Monta Ellis scored 23 points to help host Dallas sweep the season series from Minnesota.

Chandler Parsons returned from a two-game layoff due to an illness to chip in 18 points and a season-high four steals. Dirk Nowitzki scored 16 points and J.J. Barea had 10 and eights assists for the Mavericks, who played their first game since losing point guard Rajon Rondo to a series of facial injuries suffered in a collision Saturday in Orlando.

Ricky Rubio returned from a 42-game absence because of an ankle injury to score 10 points in 21 minutes for the Timberwolves. Kevin Martin led the way with 19 points, Thaddeus Young had 15 and Mo Williams also had 15 after missing the previous three games.

Andrew Wiggins scored six points in a 12-3 surge that cut the Timberwolves’ deficit to 92-89 with four minutes left and Williams scored five straight points to make it a two-point gap with just under two minutes to go. After an exchange of misses, Barea drove for a layup and Wiggins missed on the other end before Barea’s two free throws with 17.1 seconds left sealed it as Dallas won the series 3-0.

Nowitzki had a pair of baskets in a game-opening 10-0 run and nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 36-22 early in the second quarter. Gorgui Dieng scored the final four points of the first half as Minnesota pulled within 54-47 and it was just an eight-point margin entering the final period despite a combined 25 points from Ellis and Parsons in the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mavericks announced Monday that Rondo suffered an orbital fracture in his left eye and a nasal fracture and will sit out at least three games. ... Timberwolves PG Zach LaVine missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle. ... Minnesota was 23-of-26 from the foul line while Dallas went 12-of-18.