Preview: Timberwolves at Nets

Andrew Wiggins looks to add another standout performance to an impressive stretch when his Minnesota Timberwolves visit the struggling Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. The 20-year-old Wiggins posted 32 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the 99-95 victory over Sacramento on Friday as the Timberwolves ended a four-game losing streak.

“I’ve just got to look to do more,” Wiggins, the 2014-15 Rookie of the Year, told reporters. “I’ve been scoring the ball well this year. But I have to do other stuff to help my team.” Wiggins is averaging 26 points in the last three games and looks to continue his run as Minnesota tries to go over the .500 mark on the road while extending Brooklyn’s losing streak to five. The Nets, who are 6-7 at home, coughed up a fourth-quarter lead and fell 104-97 at Indiana on Friday for their 12th loss in 13 road games. “We gave ourselves an opportunity,” Nets point guard Jarrett Jack told reporters. “We just let go of the wagon a little bit in the fourth.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (10-16): Minnesota owns a better record on the road this season (6-6), but has dropped four straight away from home as they head out for a two-game trip that continues to Boston on Monday. Wiggins is averaging 21.3 points overall and 2015 first-overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns is next at 15.4 after scoring 19.3 per game over the past three outings. Shabazz Muhammad matched his season best with 16 points and played a season-high 27 minutes last time out.

ABOUT THE NETS (7-19): Jack has been a force for the Nets during the losing streak, averaging 19.8 points and 8.5 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field. Jack, along with top producers Brook Lopez (19.2 points, 7.9 rebounds) and Thaddeus Young (15.6, 9.1), have been the only consistent scoring threats for the Nets – 26th in the league at 96.1 per game through Friday. Shane Larkin (concussion) is out indefinitely while Sergey Karasev (ankle) and Thomas Robinson (illness) are questionable.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Young has recorded 12 double-doubles in his last 17 games after registering one in the first nine of the season.

2. Minnesota G Kevin Martin (wrist) returned Friday after a one-game absence, but was held to two points in 16 minutes.

3. The teams split a pair of games last season, with the road team posting a victory in each.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 100, Nets 95