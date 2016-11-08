Preview: Timberwolves at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves both have some issues at the point guard position and are struggling to find the win column. The Timberwolves will try to get more out of rookie Kris Dunn at the starting point guard spot when they visit the Nets on Tuesday.

Dunn is taking over for injured starter Ricky Rubio (elbow) and managed seven points on 2-of-8 shooting and three assists in a 112-95 loss at Oklahoma City on Saturday. Ball movement was an issue for the entire team in the loss, and Minnesota totaled 12 assists on 33 made field goals in the loss to fall into the bottom third of the league in team assists average at 20. Brooklyn is missing its starting point guard as well with Jeremy Lin (hamstring) out and Isaiah Whitehead recorded as many turnovers (three) as assists in the start as the Nets fell at home to Charlotte 99-95 on Saturday. Backup point guard Greivis Vasquez (ankle) sat out each of the last three games and remains day-to-day, leaving shooting guards like Whitehead, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Sean Kilpatrick to run the offense.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (1-4): Backup Tyus Jones led the team with four assists on Saturday, and coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't see anything wrong with the offense. "You have to move the ball from side-to-side, and when we did that we got good looks at the basket," Thibodeau told reporters. "We did make some of those, but then where we got in trouble was trying to do too much individually. You have to hit the open man. When you hit the paint, the defense collapses and there's people open and you have to drop the ball off." Center Karl-Anthony Towns was immune from the struggles of the rest of the offense and is averaging 32.5 points in the last two games.

ABOUT THE NETS (2-4): Brooklyn is working on a new offense as well under first-year coach Kenny Atkinson and is struggling to get it moving without a point guard at the top. Hollis-Jefferson led the team with six assists in the loss to Charlotte, and Atkinson was encouraged by the performance. "He made plays," Atkinson told reporters. "Rondae can play in the pick and roll. It’s just when he’s with Jeremy and that first unit he’s not getting a lot of looks there. Tonight, because we’re sharing the responsibilities a little more, he got in the pick and roll and made some plays. He’s very capable.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets G Randy Foye (hamstring) is day-to-day but is getting closer to making his season debut.

2. Timberwolves G Zach LaVine is 5-of-19 from the floor in the last two games.

3. Minnesota took both meetings last season, including a 100-85 triumph at Brooklyn on Dec. 20.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 101, Nets 100