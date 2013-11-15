Preview: Timberwolves at Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves take their high-octane scoring attack to the road again when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Minnesota utilized 33 points from Kevin Love and a career-high 16 assists by Ricky Rubio to trounce Cleveland at home on Wednesday by a 124-95 margin. It marked the fourth straight time the Timberwolves have topped 100 points and pushed the team’s overall average to 108.2, second in the NBA entering Thursday’s play.

Denver is moving past a sluggish start with some better offensive effort of its own, the latest a 111-99 triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Center Timofey Mozgov had a career high-tying 23 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots off the bench. The Nuggets have also reached 100 points in four straight games after opening the season 0-3 while averaging 93.3 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (6-3): While Love and Rubio shined again Wednesday, the standout performance came from Corey Brewer, who filled in for an ailing Kevin Martin by hitting all five of his 3-point tries and finishing with 27 points. Rookie Robbie Hummel also stepped up in his first career start by scoring 10 points in 28 turnover-free minutes. Martin, who entered Thursday ranked sixth in the league in scoring (24.6), was a late scratch with flu-like symptoms.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (3-4): The Nuggets have also endured their fair share of physical issues but received a boost Wednesday with the return of forward Wilson Chandler, who missed the first six games of the season with a hamstring injury. Chandler scored 12 points on four 3-pointers, including a pair in the fourth quarter, and chipped in five rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes off the bench. Denver, which closed 2012-13 with 23 straight home wins, has won two straight at the Pepsi Center after dropping its first two home games this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Minnesota had a 29-6 advantage in fast-break points against Cleveland.

2. Denver PF Kenneth Faried is averaging 18 points and 13 rebounds in his last two games.

3. The Timberwolves’ makeshift starting lineup was 34-for-53 from the floor Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Denver 108, Minnesota 104