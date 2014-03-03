Preview: Timberwolves at Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets are separated by one spot in the Western Conference standings but the gap seems wider as they head into their season series finale Monday in Denver. The Nuggets have lost five straight and 10 of 11, prompting coach Brian Shaw to replace J.J. Hickson with Timofey Mozgov in the starting lineup last week. The Timberwolves have won five of their last six and welcomed Kevin Martin (thumb) and Nikola Pekovic (ankle) back in Saturday’s win at Sacramento.

Martin scored 26 points in his return from a seven-game absence and Pekovic had 20 points and nine rebounds after missing 13 straight games. They took some of the scoring load off Kevin Love, who finished with 22 points in the 108-97 victory, his lowest-scoring game in more than a month. Complicating matters for the Nuggets is they’re down to one natural point guard with Ty Lawson (ribs) and Nate Robinson (knee) out with injuries, and recently acquired Aaron Brooks has struggled to carry the torch.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), FSN North Plus (Minnesota).

ABOUT MINNESOTA (29-29): The Timberwolves will look to finish their road trip with a 4-1 record after posting a 3-1 mark on their second-longest road swing of the season back in January. Minnesota can also even their season series against the Nuggets after dropping the first two games this season. Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio, who leads the NBA in steals at 2.45, should be able to exploit the lack of ball-handling depth for Denver and set Minnesota up with some easy transition buckets.

ABOUT DENVER (25-33): Hickson was sent to the bench following a one-point performance in a 14-point loss Feb. 23 against visiting Sacramento and he seems to have gotten the message, averaging 13.7 points in a reserve role the last three games, which is slightly better than his 11.6 season average. Randy Foye played his first three NBA seasons in Minnesota, producing his career year in 2008-09 when he averaged 16.3 points. He averaged 16.7 points this January, 16.1 points last month and scored 16 in Saturday’s loss in Portland.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. A win would lift Minnesota over .500 for the first time since Jan. 23-24, the only stretch it has been above that mark since late November.

2. Minnesota backup C Ronny Turiaf is expected to miss his fifth straight game with a bruised right knee.

3. The Nuggets are 1-8 in the games Lawson has missed since going down with his rib injury.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 107, Nuggets 98