Preview: Timberwolves at Nuggets

Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried has been on a tear over the past three weeks, and the Minnesota Timberwolves were the opponent for the highlight of that run. Faried will try to put up another monster line and get his team back in the win column when the Nuggets host the Timberwolves on Saturday. The standout forward recorded 26 points and a career-best 25 rebounds in a 106-102 home win over Minnesota on Dec. 26.

Faried was held to 11 points and eight boards Friday as Denver had a five-game winning streak come to an end with a 97-89 loss at Dallas. The Timberwolves began their four-game road trip by snapping a 15-game losing streak behind a franchise-record 52 points from Mo Williams at Indiana on Tuesday but could not make it two in a row and fell at Phoenix on Friday. Williams “slumped” to 26 points against the Suns and has buried 11 3-pointers in the past two games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (6-32): Minnesota owns the worst record in the Western Conference due mainly to its league-worst scoring defense, and each of its last four losses have come by double figures. The Timberwolves are trying to keep pace on the offensive end and Williams is doing his part by going 29-of-55 from the field while adding 12 assists in the last two games. Williams is picking up the scoring slack from Shabazz Muhammad, who sat out the last three games with a strained oblique and is expected to miss another week or two.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (18-21): Denver brought in some support for Ty Lawson by trading for Jameer Nelson this week, and the move seemed to work as the two combined for 25 points and 19 assists Friday. Those two were just 8-of-27 from the field, however, and the Nuggets shot 41 percent overall while failing to reach 90 points after averaging 109.8 during the winning streak. Friday’s loss marked the start of a stretch of four games in five nights, and Denver will have to visit league-leading Golden State on Monday before coming back home to face San Antonio on Tuesday.

1. Faried is 17-of-25 from the field over the last three games.

2. Minnesota C Gorgui Dieng has blocked multiple shots in each of the last four games.

3. Denver has taken the last two and five of seven in the series.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 108, Timberwolves 103