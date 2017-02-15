Preview: Timberwolves at Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will try to build on their best win of the season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in the final game before the All-Star break for both teams. Behind the second career triple-double for forward Nikola Jokic and an NBA record-tying 24 3-pointers, the Nuggets throttled mighty Golden State 132-110 on Monday.

"Every time somebody shot, it just felt like the ball was going in," guard Gary Harris - who recorded his third straight 16-point effort - told reporters. "It's crazy." Jokic finished with 17 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists and is averaging 28 points and 14.3 boards over a four-game span. He is expected to get some help underneath when newly acquired big man Mason Plumlee makes his team debut following a trade with Portland earlier in the week. The Timberwolves were unable to capitalize on Andrew Wiggins' 41 points in Tuesday's 116-108 home loss to Cleveland.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (21-35): Wiggins, who was 16-of-29 on Tuesday, has scored at least 21 points in 14 straight games - including a 24-point effort in a 111-108 home win over Denver on Jan. 22. Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in 26 points against Cleveland and has shot better than 50 percent in all eight games this month, posting a 60 percent mark in that stretch. The loss to Cleveland concluded a 2-4 homestand for Minnesota, which plays 17 of its final 26 games on the road.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (25-30): The rout of the Warriors was even more impressive given the fact that several key players remained sidelined. Forwards Darrell Arthur (knee), Danilo Gallinari (groin) and Kenneth Faried (ankle) all have been ruled out for the matchup with Minnesota, while guard Emmanuel Mudiay (back) and forward Wilson Chandler (illness) are questionable. Rookie Juan Hernangomez helped fill the void Monday with a career-high 27 points, making 6-of-9 3-pointers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Timberwolves PG Ricky Rubio has recorded at least 11 assists in four of his last five contests.

2. Nuggets SG Will Barton has notched his only two double-doubles of the season in the last three games.

3. Minnesota is 1-8 on the road in the second half of back-to-back sets.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 106