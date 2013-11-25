Preview: Timberwolves at Pacers

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ ability to compete in the challenging Western Conference will hinge, at least in part, on their ability to win on the road. They’ll face their stiffest test to date Monday night as they travel to Indianapolis for a date with the powerhouse Pacers. The Timberwolves are languishing near the .500 mark thanks to a pedestrian 2-5 mark away from Minnesota, and they’ll be in a tough spot against an Indiana team that has opened with seven straight home wins.

The Pacers have responded well to their first loss of the season just over a week ago, earning road victories over the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics before returning home and eking out a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Center Roy Hibbert was the star in that one, pouring in a season-high 27 points and hauling in 13 rebounds against the undermanned 76ers. Minnesota comes in fresh off a disappointing 112-101 loss to the Rockets in Houston.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (8-7): After enduring a frustrating 2012-13 campaign that saw him appear in just 18 games, Minnesota power forward Kevin Love is finally healthy and putting up MVP-caliber numbers through the first month of the season. The 25-year-old comes into Monday’s game averaging 24.9 points and 13.6 rebounds - both ranked top-4 in the NBA - while adding 4.5 assists. Love is one of the few elite big men with a consistent 3-point shot but it has abandoned him of late; he has made just two of his last 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

ABOUT THE PACERS (12-1): Indiana has its own MVP candidate in small forward Paul George, whose emergence as a superstar-in-the-making has played a significant role in the Pacers’ early-season success. The 23-year-old ranks just behind Love in scoring at 24.2 points while adding 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in nearly 37 minutes. George has also displayed his chops on defense, helping Indiana hold opposing teams to a league-low 87.6 points on just 39.7 percent from the field.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana has won three of the previous four meetings, including a 107-91 victory in their previous encounter on March 13.

2. Love averages 16.1 points and 13.9 rebounds in seven career games against the Pacers.

3. George averages 21.9 points at home compared to 26.8 points away from Indiana.

PREDICTION: Pacers 97, Timberwolves 87