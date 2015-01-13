Preview: Timberwolves at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers look to continue their recent dominance over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Bankers Life Fieldhouse when the two teams square off on Tuesday. The Pacers have won the last five meetings in Indianapolis by an average margin of 15 points and hope the trend continues as they aim to move into eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Indiana has won four of its last five at home and begins a mini two-game homestand before going on the road for five straight.

The Timberwolves have dropped 15 consecutive games after falling to the San Antonio Spurs 108-93 and are inching closer to matching the franchise record of 18 losses set in 2011. Minnesota has surrendered a league-worst 108.3 points per game and has allowed opposing teams to hit the century mark 14 times during its skid. The Timberwolves have lost 13 of their 15 road games - including 10 in a row - and hope to turn their fortunes around by winning in Indiana for the first time since Feb. 3, 2009.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (5-31): Zach LaVine scored 19 points and dished out four assists off the bench while Gorgui Dieng collected 18 points, 12 rebounds and a season-high four blocked shots in the loss to the Spurs. “We’re improving but we ain’t winning,” Dieng told reporters. “We’ve got to find a way to win.” Minnesota set a single-game franchise record by going 26-of-26 from the free throw line with Andrew Wiggins leading the way by sinking all eight of his attempts.

ABOUT THE PACERS (15-24): David West poured in a season-high 28 points and pulled down nine rebounds, but his potential game-winning jumper in the dying seconds fell short in the 93-92 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. C.J. Miles was limited to four minutes after suffering a facial abrasion that knocked him out of the game and his status for Tuesday is uncertain. George Hill sat out his sixth consecutive game with a groin injury, but could be given the green light to face the Timberwolves.

1. The Pacers have won five of the last seven matchups with the Timberwolves.

2. Indiana is 6-13 versus Western Conference opponents.

3. The Timberwolves have lost eight games by 10 points or more during their losing streak.

PREDICTION: Pacers 103, Timberwolves 92