Preview: Timberwolves at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers look to take advantage of one of four home games in the final nine of the regular season, as they attempt to hold onto a playoff spot, when they host the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. The Pacers are 26-11 on their home court after a 107-94 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday and start a difficult stretch of four contests in six days tied for fifth in the conference with a 2 ½-game edge on ninth.

Paul George is averaging 28.3 points over the last three games, but Indiana lost two of those during a see-saw month in which it has dropped seven of 13 contests overall and gone 1-6 on the road. The Pacers is 6-2 in the last eight meetings with the Timberwolves, including a 109-103 triumph in Minnesota on Jan. 26 as George scored 32 points. The Timberwolves have lost six in a row to take away any chance at grabbing the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs, allowing 117.5 points per game during the slide. “We have to get back to playing defense,” Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters. “If we want to win, that’s what you have to do. There’s no easy way out, no shortcuts. It’s about discipline. It’s about doing your job so everyone counts on you.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN North Plus (Minnesota), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (28-44): Leading scorer Karl-Anthony Towns (24.5) was held to 16 in the 112-100 loss to Portland on Saturday as Minnesota shot almost 50 percent from the field but allowed 62.5 - including 11-of-22 from 3-point range. Andrew Wiggins (23.1 points) is scoring 25.8 per game over the last five and big man Gorgui Dieng has contributed 13.5 in the past two. Point guard Ricky Rubio has been very productive in March, averaging 16.3 points and 10.3 assists with five double-doubles and one triple-double.

ABOUT THE PACERS (37-36): Center Myles Turner scored just seven in a 109-100 loss to Boston last Wednesday and managed four rebounds in Friday’s setback against Denver, but broke out with 17 points and 16 boards on Sunday. “That’s the Myles we need,” George told reporters. “He’s got to rebound the ball. He had that mindset and he has that motive to get every ball (Sunday).” Point guard Jeff Teague has lifted his level of play, averaging 20.8 points the last four contests and draining 12-of-21 from behind the arc in a five-game span.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana PG Rodney Stuckey (leg) is day-to-day, SG Glenn Robinson III (calf) is questionable and C Al Jefferson (ankle) is out for Tuesday.

2. Minnesota F Shabazz Muhammad did not score against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, but averaged 17.4 points in five others during a six-game stretch.

3. Turner entered Monday third in the league in blocks per game (2.11) after recording 12 in the last four games.

PREDICTION: Pacers 102, Timberwolves 98