‘Ridiculous’ Mo Williams leads Timberwolves past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel called it “a ridiculous zone.”

The it was what Minnesota Timberwolves’ veteran guard Mo Williams did to the struggling Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Williams scored a career-high 52 points, which is a Bankers Life Fieldhouse record for a visiting player, and the Timberwolves snapped a 15-game losing streak with a 110-101 victory against the Pacers.

Now averaging 12.4 points a game, Williams made 19 of 33 field-goal attempts, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range, and was 8 of 9 from the free throw line.

Williams scored 37 second-half points, and the Timberwolves (6-31) scored 41 fourth-quarter points to win for the first time since beating Portland on Dec. 10 in Minneapolis. It was the Timberwolves’ first road victory since beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 28 at the Staples Center.

Williams’ 52 points broke the visitors’ record of 49 scored by Amar‘e Stoudemire while playing for Phoenix against the Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Nov. 5, 2008.

The veteran guard had 21 of the Timberwolves’ 41 fourth-quarter points.

”I‘m sure I‘m going to watch the highlights, watch the game,“ Williams said. ”But the most important thing was that we got the win, and that my teammates are enjoying it. I knew that I was in a zone when you’re hitting everything that you’re throwing up. It’s like you don’t see anybody out there.

“You go back to a place in the gym when you’re working out with your trainers. It is like being in a gym when there is nobody playing defense, and every shot feels like it’s going to go in. I told (Pacer guard) C.J. Watson that there was nothing you guys can do about it today.”

Vogel gave credit where it was due.

“He was in a ridiculous zone,” Vogel said. “We tried multiple defenders. We tried pushing him one way, then another. Give him credit, and give them credit. We started trapping, and they burned us with a couple of double teams.”

Back to back 3-pointers from Williams and forward Robbie Hummel pulled Minnesota to within 81-80 with 8:18 remaining and prompted a timeout by Vogel. At that point, Williams had 37.

Minnesota scored 29 points in the final eight minutes to beat Indiana (15-25).

“He was hitting pretty much everything he was putting up,” said Hummel, who scored all seven of his points in Minnesota’s magical fourth quarter. He also had six rebounds. “He was hitting 3s, everything really. To watch him do that was pretty cool. I have seen guys score 40 or 50 points, but I’ve never seen one where it was so perimeter oriented.”

Indiana, beaten 93-92 on Saturday at Philadelphia, struggled again with an opponent fighting to reach double figures in victories. The Pacers lost starting center Roy Hibbert with 5:47 remaining in the third quarter when the big man was assessed a flagrant two foul for pulling center Gorgui Dieng to the floor to stop a layup.

Despite a 16-point third quarter from Minnesota’s Williams, which gave him 31 at that point, Indiana still managed a 75-69 advantage entering the final 12 minutes.

“I’ve been in the league 17 years, and I’ve seen guys have some hot games, but I don’t think I’ve seen anybody hot like where he was,” Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders said. “Most of his shots were perimeter shots, and not many hit the rim.”

Pacer forward Luis Scola was stunned.

“He got hot, and it seemed like he never would miss,” Scola said. “We had no answers. We tried different things, and none of them worked.”

Added Indiana forward David West, “We have to guard him, and we did not guard him well enough.”

Guard CJ Miles led the Pacers with 22 points, and Watson added 17. Guard Andrew Wiggins had 20 points for Minnesota, and Dieng added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Minnesota also was 18 of 19 from the free throw line. Indiana was only 18 of 30.

The Pacers used a 31-point second quarter to erase a four-point deficit through 12 minutes and lead 52-46 at halftime. Indiana was 12 of 21 from the field (57.1 percent) in the second period, when 19 of its 31 points were scored by non-starters.

Williams had 15 first-half points for the Timberwolves, and Wiggins added eight.

NOTES: Minnesota was without G Kevin Martin (fractured right wrist), C Nikola Pekovic (sore right ankle) and G Ricky Rubio (sprained left ankle). ... Indiana played without G George Hill (left groin strain) and G/F Paul George (fractured right leg). ... Indiana G C.J. Miles started in place of G Rodney Stuckey, who is battling food poisoning. ... The game was a homecoming for former Purdue University and Valparaiso High School standout F Hummel, now in his second season with the Timberwolves. ... Minnesota reserve G Glenn Robinson III also is an Indiana native and is the son of former Purdue All-American Glenn Robinson. ... The Timberwolves got their first victory in Bankers Life Fieldhouse since Feb. 3, 2009. They had lost five in a row at Indiana. ... The Pacers entered the game as the NBA’s second-best defensive team, allowing only 96.7 points a game. ... Indiana ranks sixth in rebounding at 45.4 a game, while Minnesota ranked 26th at only 41.1. ... The Pacers defeated the Timberwolves 100-96 on Dec. 21 in Minneapolis, the only other time the teams play this season.