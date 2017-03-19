Preview: Timberwolves at Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans look to sweep the three-game season series when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday in a battle of teams who have not met expectations. The Timberwolves lost three of the last four and New Orleans boasts wins in three of its past four contests, including Friday’s surprising 128-112 victory over Houston without All-Star DeMarcus Cousins in the lineup.

Cousins (ribs, knee) is considered day-to-day, but the Pelicans are 2-0 without him and 3-7 with him since he was acquired from Sacramento before the trade deadline - despite his averages of 20.7 points and 11.7 rebounds. “Obviously, going from a place where (Cousins) was the center of everything to playing with (Anthony Davis) now and the way we want to play and moving, it’s going to take time and learning,” New Orleans point guard Jrue Holiday told reporters of the addition of Cousins. Minnesota had won six of eight games since the latest dip and would need a huge run to get back into playoff contention after a dispiriting 123-105 loss at Miami in Friday. "You have to have mental toughness to get through and endure when things aren’t going your way, you can’t cave in,” Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters. “We have to change our mindset and I have to drive.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN North Plus (Minnesota), FSN New Orleans

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (28-40): Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 30.5 points and 13 rebounds over the last four outings, but it resulted in just one victory and an 0-2 record on the current three-game trip. Andrew Wiggins, who combines with Towns to score 47.3 per game, had 26 points against Miami, but the Timberwolves allowed the surging Heat to shoot 58.8 percent from the field. Point guard Ricky Rubio has raised his level of play in March, especially in the past five games where he is averaging 20.8 points and 10.6 assists.

ABOUT THE PELICANS (28-41): Forward Solomon Hill stepped up with more playing time in the last four games, especially Friday when he poured in a career-high 30 points with six 3-pointers. “We just capitalized on some of the things they did and just took advantage of it,” Hill told the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I just want to show (coach Alvin Gentry) that I can do multiple things just to help the team.” Davis posted 24 points and 15 boards in the win over Houston for his 41st double-double – ninth in the league, 11 behind Towns (second).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pelicans won nine of the last 11 meetings, including both this season by 37 points combined.

2. Minnesota F Shabazz Muhammad averaged 18 points on 14-of-24 shooting the last two contests.

3. New Orleans G Wayne Selden Jr., who was signed to a 10-day contract recently, scored 11 points in the win over Houston.

PREDICTION: Pelicans 108, Timberwolves 102