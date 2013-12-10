Preview: Timberwolves at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons saw a four-game winning streak snapped Sunday but with six wins in their last nine games, still carry plenty of momentum into Tuesday’s visit from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The recent surge has the Pistons in the thick of the playoff race early on in the mediocre Eastern Conference, one of five teams within 1/2 game of each other between fourth and eighth place. “We can’t lay down,” center Andre Drummond told the Detroit Free Press, adding, “We can’t be satisfied.”

Minnesota is reeling of late, having lost two straight and seven of its last nine. The Timberwolves played Saturday without leading scorer, Kevin Love, who missed the game to mourn the loss of his grandmother, and fell to Miami 103-82 at home. Recently acquisition Luc Richard Mbah a Moute started in place of Love, tying a season-high with 11 points in his best effort since coming to Minnesota in a Nov. 25 trade with Sacramento in exchange for forward Derrick Williams.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Detroit Plus

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (9-11): Coach Rick Adelman said the absence of Love was no excuse for his team’s performance against Miami, telling the Minneapolis Star Tribune, “We didn’t move the ball the way we talked about moving it against them. And the ball has to move if you’re going to get good shots. But even when we did get good shots, we didn’t make them.” Love’s 23.7 points per game leads Minnesota, while Kevin Martin adds 22.9.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (10-11): After knocking off the two-time defending champion Heat last Tuesday in Miami, the Pistons got to witness first-hand the types of adjustments a seasoned squad makes in Sunday’s return engagement. “They grinded a little harder,” Drummond said of the Heat’s efforts in a 110-95 decision. “That’s a championship team right there.” Drummond has emerged as a force for Detroit of late, averaging 18.4 points, 16.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and two blocks through five games in December.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pistons SG Rodney Stuckey, who contributes 15.4 points per game off the bench, missed Sunday’s game with a sore left knee and is considered day-to-day.

2. Minnesota has topped the 100-point mark in five of its last seven outings.

3. Led by Drummond and Fs Greg Monroe and Josh Smith, Detroit ranks first in the NBA, averaging 51 points in the paint.

PREDICTION: Pistons 107, Timberwolves 101