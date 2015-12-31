Preview: Timberwolves at Pistons

While the return of Brandon Jennings figures to give the Detroit Pistons a boost in 2016, they are in need of a defensive fix before saying goodbye to 2015. The Pistons will get a chance to set the proper tone heading into the New Year when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

Jennings had seven points and four assists in his first action in 11 months Tuesday at New York, but his team offered little resistance in a 108-96 loss, the third in a row for Detroit. “We didn’t get stops all night,” guard Reggie Jackson - who had 17 points - told reporters. “We’re going to have to be a team that holds teams to under 23, under 20 in a quarter. We just have to be better defensively.” The Timberwolves are coming off one of their best defensive showings this season in a 94-80 win over Utah on Wednesday. Detroit picked up a 96-86 victory at Minnesota on Nov. 20 to snap a 10-game losing streak in the series.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN North Plus (Minnesota), FSN Detroit Plus

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (12-20): Kevin Garnett and Tayshaun Prince are primarily relied upon for veteran stability on a team that has young stars, but the aging veterans are providing a bit more of late. They both went 4-of-5 from the floor on Wednesday and have shot a combined 18-of-23 over the last two games to form a nice complement to the quality trio of Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Ricky Rubio. That threesome combined for 52 points versus Utah, while Rubio had 17 assists and Towns 10 rebounds.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (17-15): Jennings’s return is a big one for a team that simply needs some capable bodies to help relieve some overworked and undersupported starters. The bench provided just 21 points against the Knicks and is averaging 20.3 during the three-game slide. Additionally, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and forward Marcus Morris entered Wednesday ranked third and fourth in the league in minutes per game while star center Andre Drummond was tied for 15th.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Caldwell-Pope is 10-for-33 from the floor during the Pistons’ losing streak.

2. Rubio is averaging 10.7 points, 13.3 assists and four steals over the last three games.

3. Drummond had 21 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Minnesota earlier this season.

PREDICTION: Pistons 104, Timberwolves 96