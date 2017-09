C Karl-Anthony Towns, the club’s top draft pick, debuted with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

PG Ricky Rubio scored a career-high 28 points and handed out 14 assists as the Timberwolves held on for an emotional 112-111 victory over the Lakers on at Staples Center.

G Kevin Martin added 23 points for Minnesota (1-0), which rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to capture the decision.