Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

C Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots in the Wolves’ win over the Hawks.

G Tyus Jones, a first-round draft pick out of Duke, was again inactive Monday at Atlanta.

G Tyus Jones was active Tuesday for just the second time this year. The rookie from Duke was also active for the Timberwolves’ game in Chicago but he did not see the floor.

G Ricky Rubio did not play Tuesday due to a sore left knee. G Zach LaVine started in Rubio’s place at point.

G Andrew Wiggins scored 33 points, including eight down the stretch, and the Timberwolves beat the Hawks 117-107 despite letting a 34-point lead temporarily slip away. “Those last minutes, Andrew was unbelievable,” Minnesota interim coach Sam Mitchell said. “We tried to get the ball in his hands, and he was feeling it. ... He was amazing.”

F Andrew Wiggins is out Tuesday night due to a sore right knee. Wiggins scored 33 points Monday in Minnesota’s win against Atlanta.

F Kevin Garnett, in his 21st season, played the last time the Timberwolves won in Atlanta before Monday, back on Nov. 20, 2002. A few of his present Minnesota teammates were in elementary school at the time. Garnett contributed four points and eight rebounds Monday.

F Kevin Garnett was inactive for Tuesday’s game, coach Sam Mitchell said. It’s simply rest for the 39-year-old Garnett as Minnesota plays its second game in as many days. Garnett is averaging 2.3 points and 5.2 rebounds this season.

C Nikola Pekovic, who had Achilles surgery in April, has begun light running, but he remains out indefinitely.

G Kevin Martin, averaging a team-best 18.8 points off the bench, was back with the Timberwolves on Monday after missing Saturday’s win in Chicago and three practices while attending to a family matter. He scored 13 points in 24 minutes Monday at Atlanta.