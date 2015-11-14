Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

C Karl-Anthony Towns had 12 points and nine rebounds Friday, falling just short of his seventh double-double.

G Zach LaVine scored 26 for the Timberwolves, who dropped their third in a row.

PG Ricky Rubio was inactive Friday night with a sore hamstring and missed his second game in a row. Zach LaVine filled in as the starter.

G Andrew Wiggins scored 26 for the Timberwolves, who dropped their third in a row.

C Nikola Pekovic is still recovering from Achilles tendon surgery and did not play Friday night.

PG Andre Miller scored all 10 of his points in a 30-7 run that cut Indiana’s lead to 94-90 with 4:32 left, setting up a dramatic finish.