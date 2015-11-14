FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 15, 2015 / 11:48 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Karl-Anthony Towns had 12 points and nine rebounds Friday, falling just short of his seventh double-double.

G Zach LaVine scored 26 for the Timberwolves, who dropped their third in a row.

PG Ricky Rubio was inactive Friday night with a sore hamstring and missed his second game in a row. Zach LaVine filled in as the starter.

G Andrew Wiggins scored 26 for the Timberwolves, who dropped their third in a row.

C Nikola Pekovic is still recovering from Achilles tendon surgery and did not play Friday night.

PG Andre Miller scored all 10 of his points in a 30-7 run that cut Indiana’s lead to 94-90 with 4:32 left, setting up a dramatic finish.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.