FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 19, 2015 / 3:34 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Kevin Garnett sat out his second game of the season Wednesday night and was replaced in the starting lineup by Adrien Payne. Garnett, 39, played 14 minutes Tuesday in Miami. Minnesota’s plan is to hold him out when the Wolves play on back-to-back nights, hoping to preserve him for later this season.

F Kevin Garnett sat out his second game of the season Wednesday night and was replaced in the starting lineup by Adrien Payne. Garnett, 39, played 14 minutes Tuesday in Miami. The team’s plan is to hold him out when the Wolves play on back-to-back nights, hoping to preserving him for later this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.