Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

F Kevin Garnett sat out his second game of the season Wednesday night and was replaced in the starting lineup by Adrien Payne. Garnett, 39, played 14 minutes Tuesday in Miami. Minnesota’s plan is to hold him out when the Wolves play on back-to-back nights, hoping to preserve him for later this season.

