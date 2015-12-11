Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

C Karl-Anthony Towns outdueled No. 3 pick D‘Angelo Russell as the Minnesota Timberwolves hung on for a 123-122 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center on Wednesday.

PG Tyus Jones scored 27 points in his NBA Development League debut Wednesday for the Idaho Stampede. Selected 24th by Cleveland before being traded to Minnesota on draft night, Jones had one point and one assist in two games for the Timberwolves this season.

F Shabazz Muhammad had 15 points and five rebounds off the Minnesota bench.

PG Ricky Rubio had 12 assists, the sixth time this season he reached double digits.

G Andrew Wiggins missed a turnaround jumper at the horn on the other end but scored four of his team’s nine points in overtime as Minnesota snapped a four-game losing streak and finished a four-game homestand 1-3.

F Kevin Garnett had six points and four rebounds and is just two defensive rebounds shy of Malone’s NBA record of 11,406.

G Kevin Martin led all scorers with 37 points on 14-of-27 from the floor, including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. He scored 17 of those points in the fourth quarter, making four 3-point field goals, helping the Wolves erase a five-point deficit with under 10 minutes to play.