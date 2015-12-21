Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

C Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 of his 24 points after the first quarter during the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 100-85 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the building where he was the first overall pick.

G Tyus Jones scored 30 points for Idaho of the NBA Developmental league against Santa Cruz. Jones is averaging 24.7 points and shooting 48 percent in six games for Idaho.

C Gorgui Dieng scored half of his season-high 20 points in the opening quarter.

PG Ricky Rubio tied a season-high 15 assists, coming within two of the team record he set Nov. 1, 2014 against the Chicago Bulls. He likely would have more had the score been closer but the Timberwolves only needed him for 28 minutes on a day when they shot 47.5 percent (38-of-80) and had 29 assists.