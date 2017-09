C Karl-Anthony Towns scored 12 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter in a 94-80 win over the Utah Jazz at Target Center on Wednesday.

F Gorgui Dieng finished with 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

F Damjan Rudez was a healthy scratch.

PG Ricky Rubio tied his franchise record with 17 assists and added 10 points. It was the 10th time this season Rubio reached double-digit assists.