Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

C Karl-Anthony Towns finished with his 18th double-double of the season, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. “There’s going to be nights where we can play like this, and then there’s going to be nights where it looks like they’re lost,” coach Sam Mitchell said. “That’s just part of it. That’s what 20-year-olds do.”

F Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points for Minnesota in a loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

C Nikola Pekovic was a healthy inactive for Minnesota as he returns from surgery on his right Achilles tendon. The night off was rest for Pekovic, who has played in the past three games. Pekovic is expected to play the second game of the back-to-back at Houston, with F Kevin Garnett likely getting the night off.