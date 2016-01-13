FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
January 14, 2016 / 4:07 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Karl-Anthony Towns finished with his 18th double-double of the season, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. “There’s going to be nights where we can play like this, and then there’s going to be nights where it looks like they’re lost,” coach Sam Mitchell said. “That’s just part of it. That’s what 20-year-olds do.”

F Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points for Minnesota in a loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

C Nikola Pekovic was a healthy inactive for Minnesota as he returns from surgery on his right Achilles tendon. The night off was rest for Pekovic, who has played in the past three games. Pekovic is expected to play the second game of the back-to-back at Houston, with F Kevin Garnett likely getting the night off.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.