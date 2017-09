PG Ricky Rubio chipped in 10 points and 15 assists in the Wolves’ road loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

G Andrew Wiggins had 30 points for the Timberwolves before fouling out with 7.5 seconds left in a road loss to the Lakers.

F Kevin Garnett (sore right knee) sat out the Wolves’ game against the Lakers on Monday.

C Nikola Pekovic (sore right foot) sat out the Wolves’ game against the Lakers on Monday.

G Kevin Martin (sore right wrist) sat out the Wolves’ game against the Lakers on Monday.