Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

F Andrew Wiggins made a shot with 19.5 seconds to play to seal Minnesota’s victory over the Bulls. Wiggins scored 21 points and also was tasked with guarding Bulls G Derrick Rose in the final minutes. He also was responsible for hitting Minnesota’s biggest shots of the game. The jumper Wiggins hit with 19.5 seconds remaining gave Minnesota a 110-105 lead, just moments after Gasol missed a 3-point try that would have tied the score. Wiggins also put the Timberwolves up by a point when an earlier jumper made it 106-105. “He’s learning how to play in flow and score in transition without us actually running a play for him,” Minnesota interim head coach Sam Mitchell said of Wiggins.

F Kevin Garnett did not play Saturday, the seventh consecutive game he has missed with a sore right knee.