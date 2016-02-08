FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
February 9, 2016 / 3:53 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Andrew Wiggins made a shot with 19.5 seconds to play to seal Minnesota’s victory over the Bulls. Wiggins scored 21 points and also was tasked with guarding Bulls G Derrick Rose in the final minutes. He also was responsible for hitting Minnesota’s biggest shots of the game. The jumper Wiggins hit with 19.5 seconds remaining gave Minnesota a 110-105 lead, just moments after Gasol missed a 3-point try that would have tied the score. Wiggins also put the Timberwolves up by a point when an earlier jumper made it 106-105. “He’s learning how to play in flow and score in transition without us actually running a play for him,” Minnesota interim head coach Sam Mitchell said of Wiggins.

F Kevin Garnett did not play Saturday, the seventh consecutive game he has missed with a sore right knee.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.