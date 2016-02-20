Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

C Karl-Anthony Towns entered Friday night’s game against the Grizzlies averaging 22.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in his previous 12 games.

G Zach LaVine, MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge and winner of the slam dunk contest during All-Star Game weekend, entered Friday’s game averaging 16.3 points in his previous 10 games and shooting better than 50 percent from the field.

