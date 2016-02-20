FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
February 21, 2016 / 3:47 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Karl-Anthony Towns entered Friday night’s game against the Grizzlies averaging 22.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in his previous 12 games.

G Zach LaVine, MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge and winner of the slam dunk contest during All-Star Game weekend, entered Friday’s game averaging 16.3 points in his previous 10 games and shooting better than 50 percent from the field.

G Zach LaVine’s streak started before his All-Star Game weekend success. The slam dunk contest winner and the MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge, LaVine scored a team-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He entered the game having averaged 16.3 points and shooting better than 50 percent in his previous 10 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.