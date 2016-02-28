Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

G Andre Miller cleared waivers and is headed to San Antonio. “Andre’s been great,” Timberwolves coach Sam Mitchell said. “At this point in the season, Andre has a chance to sign with a great team like San Antonio that’s going to go deep into the playoffs and have a chance to win a championship. I‘m excited for Andre and happy for him.”

