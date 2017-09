G Zach LaVine hit 18 of 34 3-pointers (52.9 percent) during Minnesota’s previous five games going into Friday.

G Zach LaVine is known around the league as the two-time NBA Slam Dunk champion. Maybe he needs to enter the 3-point shooting contest at next year’s All-Star weekend. Minnesota’s wing threat sank 5 of 9 from beyond the arc against Washington including two that forced the second overtime. Over his last six games, LaVine is 23 of 43 (53.5%).