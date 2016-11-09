FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 10, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 10 months ago

Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Karl-Anthony Towns scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half and was saddled with foul trouble after getting his fifth early in the final period.

G Ricky Rubio (sprained right elbow) missed his fourth straight game. Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau said Rubio is getting better and will be re-evaluated before Wednesday's game with Orlando.

G Andrew Wiggins scored a career-high 36 points for Minnesota, which has opened the season with five losses in six games. Wiggins made a career-high six 3-pointers but also shot 13 of 29 from the floor.

