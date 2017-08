C Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points for Minnesota (2-6). The Timberwolves shot 44.9 percent and had 13 turnovers against Los Angeles' league-best defense. But the Clippers shot 52.6 percent, including 11 of 24 from 3-point territory.

PG Ricky Rubio returned to the lineup after missing five games with a sprained right elbow. Rubio had a team-high 6.5 assists per game before the injury and is a vital piece on the defensive end. .