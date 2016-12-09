Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

C Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota (6-16).

G Zach LaVine scored 29 points for Minnesota Thursday in the loss. “There is no reason why we can win three of the first quarters and then lose it in the fourth,” LaVine said. “So it’s frustrating.”

G Andrew Wiggins added 25 points for Minnesota (6-16).

G Brandon Rush returned Tuesday after missing three games with a sprained right big toe. He dressed for the loss to the San Antonio Spurs but did not play and did not play Thursday.