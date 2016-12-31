FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 1, 2017 / 4:06 AM / 8 months ago

Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Karl-Anthony Towns registered his 23rd double-double of the season, the fourth most among all NBA players. Towns finished Friday's game with 18 points and 16 rebounds, just one game removed from his first career triple-double.

G Zach LaVine added 24 points Friday.

F Shabazz Muhammad led the way for Minnesota (11-22) in the first half. His 17 points off the bench before halftime were the most he's scored in a game so far this season, and he did so on 6-of-7 shooting.

G Andrew Wiggins led all scorers with 31 points, his fourth 30-point performance of the season.

