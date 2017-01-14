Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

C Karl-Anthony Towns had his 10th straight double-double with 29 points and 17 rebounds for Minnesota in a 96-86 win over Oklahoma City on Friday night.

SG Zach LaVine missed his second straight game with a left hip contusion. Brandon Rush started his second game in place of LaVine.

G Ricky Rubio continued his strong play with 14 points and 14 assists for Minnesota.

G Andrew Wiggins added 19 points for the Timberwolves (14-26), who won three games in a row to end a four-game homestand.

G Brandon Rush, making another start in place of injured Zach LaVine, hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points.