Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

C Karl-Anthony Towns amassed 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Timberwolves' win at Phoenix on Tuesday.

G Ricky Rubio had 14 points and 10 assists in the Timberwolves' win at Phoenix on Tuesday. Rubio returned after a trans-Atlantic flight to attend his grandmother's funeral.

F Andrew Wiggins, after missing a free throw with 12.1 seconds left that opened the door for the Suns to take a one-point lead, nailed an 18-foot jumper at the buzzer to cap a 31-point game and give Minnesota a 112-111 win Tuesday night.