G Lance Stephenson has reportedly agreed to sign a 10-day contract with the Timberwolves. Stephenson's addition helps ease the loss of G Zach LaVine, who tore his ACL last Saturday and is out for the season. Stephenson, 26, began the season with the Pelicans but was released in November after undergoing groin surgery. He participated in a free-agent workout with the Cavaliers last week.