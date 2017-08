G Zach LaVine had successful surgery Tuesday to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He is out for the season.

F Andrew Wiggins scored 41 points Tuesday in a loss to Cleveland, matching his second-highest total of the season. However, Cleveland held Wiggins to four points in the fourth quarter. "We did a lot of good things, but we didn't finish the game off like we should have," Wiggins said.