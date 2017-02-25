Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

C Karl-Anthony Towns had his 13th straight game with at least 20 points but also had seven turnovers on Friday night.

F Adreian Payne was activated, but he was unavailable for the ninth straight game as he deals with thrombocytopenia.

PG Ricky Rubio tried to downplay his name in trade rumors but noted the emotional toll those rumors can take on players. Thursday's deadline passed and Rubio was still a member of the Timberwolves, with coach Tom Thibodeau saying the team didn't see any potential trades which would help the team fight to break a long postseason drought. Rubio showed Friday just how vital he can be to Minnesota's hopeful playoff run. Rubio had 13 points, 14 assists, five rebounds and three steals in the Timberwolves' 97-84 win against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. "Ricky is a big part of our team, not even just from a skill and leader standpoint; but just morale," center Karl-Anthony Towns said.

F Andrew Wiggins scored at least 20 points on Friday night for the 16th straight game, tying the franchise record set by Kevin Garnett. Garnett accomplished the feat twice.