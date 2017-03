C Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, extending his personal run of 20-point contests, as Minnesota won for the third time in four contests.

F Nemanja Bjelica added 10 points off the bench, and grabbed 12 rebounds.

F Andrew Wiggins is a scoring machine for the Minnesota Timberwolves right now. He scored 27 points, extending his personal run of 20-point contests as Minnesota won for the third time in four contests.