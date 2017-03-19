FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2017 / 12:52 AM / 5 months ago

Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Lance Stephenson is not expected to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the rest of the season after he completes his second 10-day contract, ESPN reported Saturday. Minnesota has "chosen to go in a different direction," according to ESPN, and the 26-year-old Stephenson will become a free agent. Injuries played a role in hampering Stephenson's time with the Timberwolves. He is battling an ankle sprain which kept him from flying with the team to Miami for Friday's game against the Heat. Stephenson is expected to be fully healed within six days, per ESPN. The seven-year veteran averaged 3.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in six games with Minnesota. He also spent six games with the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this season, averaging 9.7 points, three boards and 4.8 assists.

